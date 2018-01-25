Hallmark store at Emerald Square mall to close

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – North Attleboro residents will soon have to look a little harder for the Hallmark on the back of a card.

The Matthew’s Hallmark Shop at the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro is closing, Hallmark spokesman Andy DiOrio told Eyewitness News on Thursday. The store’s last day of operations is scheduled to be this Saturday.

DiOrio declined to comment on whether the Kansas City-based greeting-card company plans to close any other stores in Southern New England. News outlets in other parts of the country have also reported the closing of local Hallmark stores in recent weeks.

Providence Business News reported last fall that Emerald Square’s third floor, where the Hallmark store is located, could be converted into office space. The mall, which opened in 1989, is owned by Simon Property Group.