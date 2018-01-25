How to do an online privacy checkup

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Have you ever checked your privacy settings on Facebook? What about the settings for your Spotify account?

Consumer advocates say you’re probably sharing more information online than you realize.

“Data is currency,” explained Ed Bartholme, executive director of Call for Action. “That’s the value that we’re trading now, and the things that you put out there about yourself have value.”

Ahead of Data Privacy Day on Jan. 28, consumer advocates are encouraging all consumers to do regular online privacy checkups.

“Go through the platforms that you use like Facebook, Instagram, Google,” Bartholme said. “You can go into your Gmail and your Google account settings and you click on their privacy tab and just review the options and the choices that you have.”

You may want to turn off or turn on things like facial recognition. You may also want to adjust the public visibility of the the information you share.

“These are all things that you have control over,” Bartholme said. “So many people feel like they’re helpless when it comes to privacy and the amount of info that’s being collected about them online. This is one really great way to exercise choice and to go out there and be an active participant.”

Two-step verification is also an important part of online privacy, according to the National Cyber Security Alliance.

Instead of simply using a username and password to log into an account, consumers should consider also using security keys, bio-metrics such as a fingerprint, or one-time codes. That will help ensure it’s actually you trying to access your account.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.