In the Kitchen: Caldeirada Fish Stew

We welcome Chef Sandy Batista from Tugas to the Rhode Show kitchen today as she makes Caldeirada Fish Stew.
Ingredients:
- 1 onion
- Garlic
- Olive oil
- Red and green Peppers
- Shrimp
- Clams
- Any seafood you wish to add
- Fresh fish
- Bay leaves
- Sea Salt and black pepper to taste
- Italian Parsley
- Cubed and pealed Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Can of tomato purée
- Water
- White wine
- White pepper(optional)
- Your choice of spice
Ingredients:
- Saute garlic, 1/2 of red and green peppers, onions in Olive oil. Let it sweat.
- Add bay leaves, pinch of sea salt, and pepper to taste and fresh fish saute as well.
- Add cubed potatoes and tomato sauce
- Add in water and white wine to cover.
Note: Onions and tomatoes will sweat out water. So don’t over do with wine and water to cover stew.
Cover with tomato slices and any peppers you have left over. Sprinkle white pepper on top and add shrimp.
- Cook for about 25 minutes
- Add shlefish 5 -10 minutes before your done cooking it up.