Man charged with cyberstalking ex, 3 prosecutors for years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A North Smithfield man has been charged with spending years cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend, her parents and three prosecutors in Texas.

Howard S. Bishop is charged with threatening and harassing the woman, as well as the prosecutors in Travis County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Providence on Thursday said it was so bad that before Bishop was arrested, the ex-girlfriend was in hiding with the help of the FBI. They say her family had to hire armed security guards and the prosecutors feared for their lives.

Bishop’s lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Bishop was found guilty of violating a 2011 restraining order in 2012.

Federal authorities say that since November 2016 alone, Bishop sent hundreds of harassing and threatening messages.