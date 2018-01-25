Man sentenced for multi-state ID theft spree

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man who used stolen identities to buy tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison.

A federal judge also sentenced Reynaldo Martinez to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay back more than $38,000 to several businesses, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch.

Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty in November to numerous federal charges, including aggravated identity theft, multiple counts of fraud, and transporting stolen goods across state lines.

Martinez admitted he bought personal information stolen from at least half a dozen people in nine states. He then used those stolen identities to shop at several stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Sprint, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Cardi’s Furniture, Raymour & Flanigan and Home Depot. Prosecutors said he made between $40,000 and $90,000 worth of fraudulent purchases.