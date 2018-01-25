Mystic Aquarium rehabilitates, releases 9-month old seal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After undergoing more than two months of rehabilitation at Mystic Aquarium, a 9-month-old seal was released back into the wild Thursday at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown.

Sweet William was rescued off the coast of Maine by Marine Mammals of Maine before he was transferred to Mystic’s Animal Rescue Clinic last November, according to Mystic spokesperson Stevi Bramich.

Bramich said the seal arrived weighing only 29 pounds but is now at a healthier 50 pounds. He was also treated for severe facial wounds and pneumonia.

Sweet William was released just weeks before Mystic Aquarium’s 5th Annual Seal Splash, a fundraiser that invites participants to plunge into the freezing waters of Long Island Sound to help support the Animal Rescue Program’s efforts.

The program’s president and CEO, Dr. Steve Coan, has agreed to take the plunge if his personal fundraising page reaches $25,000 in donations, according to Bramich. As of Thursday evening, more than $4,000 had been raised so far.

The Seal Splash will be held Feb. 17 at Eastern Point Beach in Groton, Conn.

If you encounter a marine mammal or sea turtle in need of help, Mystic Aquarium says to call their hotline at 860-572-5955 ext. 107.