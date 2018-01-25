Patriots plan super send-off before team heads to Minneapolis

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Even if you can’t travel with the team to the Big Game in Minnesota, you can help send the players off in style.

The New England Patriots Thursday announced plans for a “Not Done Super Bowl LII Send-Off Rally” to be held Monday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. outside the hall at Patriot Place.

The team said the rally – which is free and open to the public – will include a performance by New England Patriots cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses, and giveaways. The Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxboro’s own Third 6 Red will entertain the crowds before the program begins.

Then, before the buses depart Gillette for T.F. Green Airport – Robert Kraft and Coach Bill Belichick will comment. Team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Duron Harmon and David Andrews, as well as wide receiver Danny Amendola are also expected to address the crowd.

The players, coaches and staff are scheduled to leave Foxboro at 10:30 a.m. They will take off from Rhode Island and are expected to arrive in Minneapolis around 2 p.m. Central Time – which is 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)