Police arrest suspect in Fall River home invasion

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A Fall River man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into a woman’s apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fall River police, Jonathan Aponte, 26, broke into her apartment on Kellogg Street after she went to answer a knock at her door. She told police when she opened the door, two men forced their way into her apartment.

Police said one of the men held a gun to her head and demanded she tell them where all of her money was located, while the second man searched the residence.

The victim told police the men forced her into a bedroom where she pointed to a bureau. The men opened one the drawers and took cash and jewelry. Police said the suspects then tied her up and fled the scene.

During the investigation, police found an identification card found that did not belong to the victim or anyone the victim knew. Police were able to trace the card to Aponte’s apartment on Tecumseh Street.

Police said Aponte gave conflicting statements on his whereabouts when the home invasion took place. He was then arrested and charged with armed burglary, possession of a firearm with a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and vandalizing property.

Anyone with more information on the incident should contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.