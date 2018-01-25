RIC gymnasts react to Nassar trial, sentencing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Local gymnasts are weighing in following the sentencing of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The former sports doctor admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The sentence followed a seven-day hearing in which more than 150 women and girls offered statements about being abused by Nassar, a physician who was renowned for treating athletes at the sport’s highest levels. Many confronted him face to face in the Michigan courtroom.

The college gymnastics season began in January in Rhode Island, right as the trial was making headlines across the country.

Gymnast and junior at Rhode Island College (RIC) Kyndel Yett said the Olympians who took the stand against Nassar are her heroes.

“These are all the girls I’ve looked up to my entire life,” Yett said. “They’re my role models.”

For Yett, watching coverage of the trial wasn’t easy.

“In the back of your mind you’re thinking, ‘That could’ve been any of us,'” she said.

RIC Gymnastics Head Coach Bob Nannig said conversations about the trial brought the team together to talk about just how important it is to fight for change.

“Hitting home and affecting their own sport, it was something they did want to discuss a little bit,” Nannig said. “We want them speaking up for women’s rights and for equal opportunities that men have.”

Nannig said many of the lessons the girls learn are balanced between sports and life. He said talking through tough conversations to gain strength as a team is worth more than any medal.

“I’m very proud of everyone who spoke up,” Yett said.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation Wednesday after victims accused the school of mishandling allegations against Nassar. The school is being sued by dozens of women, who say officials wrote off complaints about the doctor who worked at both the school and USA Gymnastics, which trains athletes aspiring to be Olympians. Michigan State officials deny the accusations, saying reviews by campus police, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office have not resulted in criminal charges against anyone at the university other than Nassar, who was fired in September 2016.