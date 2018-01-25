Take a look at plans for a new $263M Durfee High School

Related Coverage Durfee High to reopen Friday as flood cleanup continues

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Following devastating flooding at Durfee High School from a burst pipe, Fall River School officials are only looking forward.

Renderings for a new, $263.5 million high school were posted on the city’s website.

If approved, the new school would be built on the site of the current school on Elsbree Street.

The state will foot most of the bill for the new school, paying 67.5 percent of the cost.

That leaves just under $100 million for the city of Fall River and its taxpayers. Of that, 62.5 percent will is expected to be covered by a Massachusetts School Building Authority Grant, and the remainder will be paid for by the city.

A special election is scheduled for March to vote on the proposal. If approved, construction could begin as early as next year.

The new school would be smaller than that current facility by about 72,000 square feet.

The current building was built in 1978 and had issues with the roof and windows before the flooding.

A special city council meeting will be held on February 5 to educate the public about the project.