Tip-over risk prompts recall of televisions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Panasonic is recalling certain flat screen televisions because they could tip over, resulting in injuries or death to children.

The recall covers the Panasonic 55-inch flat screen LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands, model number TH055LRU50.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television can come loose and cause the television to fall off the stand.

The recalled televisions were sold for use in hotels, government buildings and schools, according to the CPSC.

Consumers using the swivel stand should immediately detach it, place the television in a safe location away from children, and contact Panasonic for a free repair kit.

Panasonic can be reached by email, or at 855-772-8324 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.