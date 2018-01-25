URI to celebrate completion of steelwork on the College of Engineering complex

Related Coverage URI breaks ground on new $125 million engineering school

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — University of Rhode Island (URI) officials and contractors will celebrate the installation of the final piece of structural steel at the university’s new $150 million College of Engineering complex on Friday.

The event will be held at noon on the Kingston Campus. The school broke ground on the new $125 million engineering school last April.

A bond issue approved by Rhode Island voters in 2014 is funding the new engineering complex.

The building will have two 72-seat “active classrooms” and a 60-seat “active learning classroom,” as well as vibration-proof laboratories, a clean room, computer labs, offices, a cafe and more.

The new complex is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.