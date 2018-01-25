Warm up with a hot toddy

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, warms us up with these hot toddy recipes. Perfect for a winter night!
Classic Hot Toddy
1 oz. spirit of choice (rum, whiskey, cognac)
Fill w/ hot water
Squeeze of 1 lemon wedge
1 tsp. honey
METHOD: Add ingredients to a mug and stir.
GARNISH: cloved lemon peel
OPTION: Add a tea bag to make a “Tea Toddy”
There’s The Shrub
1 oz. hot water
1 oz. POM wonderful juice
2 oz. hot honey shrub (home-made or purchased)
OPTION: add 1 oz. herbal liqueur
METHOD: Add to mug and stir briefly.
GARNISH: freshly grated nutmeg
Flower Power
3 oz. hot water
1/2 oz. ginger liqueur
rose and hibiscus crystals
METHOD: Add to a mug and stir briefly.
GARNISH: fresh mint