Warm up with a hot toddy

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, warms us up with these hot toddy recipes. Perfect for a winter night!

Classic Hot Toddy 

1 oz. spirit of choice (rum, whiskey, cognac)

Fill w/ hot water

Squeeze of 1 lemon wedge

1 tsp. honey

METHOD: Add ingredients to a mug and stir.

GARNISH: cloved lemon peel

OPTION: Add a tea bag to make a “Tea Toddy”

 

There’s The Shrub

1 oz. hot water

1 oz. POM wonderful juice

2 oz. hot honey shrub (home-made or purchased)

OPTION: add 1 oz. herbal liqueur

METHOD: Add to mug and stir briefly.

GARNISH: freshly grated nutmeg

 

Flower Power

3 oz. hot water

1/2 oz. ginger liqueur

rose and hibiscus crystals

METHOD: Add to a mug and stir briefly.

GARNISH: fresh mint