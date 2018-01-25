With flu widespread, RI schools urging precautions

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The flu epidemic continues to wreak havoc nationwide, causing more than 30 pediatric deaths.

Rhode Island Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said the flu hasn’t claimed the life of any children in the state but has killed 11 adults, 10 of them older than 65.

“The flu is a very serious virus, it results in deaths every year,” Wendelken said.

CBS News reported that a 12-year-old boy from Florida is the most recent pediatric death this flu season.

“We’re really redoubling our efforts now because of how much flu we are seeing,” Wendelken said.

The H3N2 strain is currently the most prominent this season, according to Wendelken. He said this strain is known to be dangerous for children and the elderly.

RIDOH this week sent out a memo to school districts across the state, listing key preventative measures parents can tell their kids. The Warwick School Department posted the memo on its website, listing these preventative measures.

“Wash your hands, cover sneezes and coughs, use tissues,” Wendelken said.

Wendelken said RIDOH collects data on student absences per year to check for any trends. He says there are more children staying home sick this flu season.

“It’s not unexpected for how much flu we’re seeing in the community but it is something we watch closely,” he said.