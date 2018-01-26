Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomes two-toed sloth

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo now has a new resident, as it welcomed a two-toed sloth to its Rainforests, Rivers and Reefs exhibit Friday.

Bernardo, a 16-year-old sloth, came to the Buttonwood Zoo from the Staten Island Zoo.

He initially arrived at the zoo in mid-December and was under quarantine to make sure he was healthy. The zoo said all new arrivals are put under a 30-day quarantine and observation period, which includes examinations and diagnostic tests.

Zoo officials said they plan to develop a breeding program for sloths and will eventually welcome a female companion for Bernardo.