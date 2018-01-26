Father, son die in Coventry house fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police have confirmed that two people died in a fire Friday night.

Crews are battling a two alarm house fire that broke out around 6:30 p.m. on 22 Colonial Road, which is just off of Arnold Road.

Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown said a father in his 40’s, and his son, 10, died as a result of the fire. Brown said there was also a 13-year-old-boy and a 2-year-old-girl in the house when the fire broke out. The boy grabbed his sister and ran to a neighbors house to call 911.

Brown said when firefighters arrived on scene they knew two people were still inside, but when they went into the house to search for them, they had already died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Brown said the fire is not considered suspicious. It is unclear why the father and son could not escape the home.

According to police, Johnson Boulevard and Colonial Road are currently closed to traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is provided.