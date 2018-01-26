Father, son die in Coventry house fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A father and his young son have died in a fire that broke out in their Colonial Road home.

Hopkins Hill Fire District Chief Frank Brown said the two people died as a result of the fire that broke out around 6:40 p.m. The father was in his 40s and the son was under the age of 10.

Chief Brown said there was also a 13-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl in the house when the fire broke out. The boy was able to grab his sister and run to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

“The 13-year-old is a real hero here,” Brown said. “He grabbed his sister and got out of the house.”

That boy was able to quickly alert firefighters to the fact that two victims were stil inside the home. Chief Brown said they found the father and son within 15 minutes, but both had already died.

According to Brown, the boy and his sister are now with their mother. They were both taken to Kent Hospital to be checked out.

Brown said firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. It’s unclear what caused the fire or where it started in the house.

“The whole front of the house was lit up,” Neighbor EJ Robinson said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office responded to help investigate. Brown said nothing currently indicates that the fire is suspicious in nature.

“A tragic night here in Coventry to say the least,” Brown said.