HOPE VALLEY, R.I. (WPRI)– Officials reported a body was found inside a home on Skunk Hill Road in Hope Valley Friday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at the residence just before 6:00am.

Hope Valley/ Wyoming Fire Department Chief Justin Lee told Eyewitness News their crews were on scene within minutes of receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who reported the fire.

Hopkinton police are working to confirm the number of home residents.

The state fire marshal’s investigation is underway.