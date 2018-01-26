Director of Elderly Affairs to retire from public service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The current Director of Elderly Affairs for Rhode Island, Charles J. Fogarty, announced his intentions to retire from public service, according to the office of Governor Gina Raimondo.

Often referred to as “Charlie,” Fogarty’s career in Rhode Island public service dates back to 1978 when he was a junior policy advisor for Governor J. Joseph Garrahy.

Though ending his career in public service in the Department of Elderly Affairs, Raimondo’s office noted Fogarty has been a vocal advocate for seniors throughout. He was elected to the town council in Glocester in 1984, became a state senator in 1990, and served as lieutenant governor from 1999 to 2007.

His stint as second-in-command on Smith Hill is noted for his role in launching what’s now become a tradition in the state, Operation Holiday Cheer, which sends care packages with a taste of Rhode Island to service members deployed over the December holidays.

Fogarty later served as director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training from 2011 to 2015.

“Throughout my career, I have felt drawn to serve the people of Rhode Island. I look back fondly and feel fortunate to be a part of the forward progress Rhode Island is experiencing– particularly working with Governor Raimondo to empower seniors and help them to remain independent and living in the community,” Fogarty said in a statement.

Despite leaving state service, he’ll continue to serve on the faculty of Johnson and Wales University as an adjunct professor of Leadership Studies.