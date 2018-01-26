Driver escapes after assaulting Providence police officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police were searching early Friday for a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

Investigators say it started with a traffic stop near the intersection of Greeley and Opper Streets, in the city’s Wanskuck neighborhood, around 12:30 Friday morning.

Police say the driver got out of the car and began to push and shove the officer. When other officers arrived on the scene, police say the suspect resisted being handcuffed, jumped back into the car, and sped off, forcing officers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car.

Police say they chased the suspect through the neighborhood, before the car crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Greeley and Russo Streets. The driver then took off on foot.

The suspect is still at large, but police say he faces multiple charges once he is captured.

Two passengers in the car were detained at the scene. It’s not clear if they are facing charges.