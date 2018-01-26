Fall River police arrest 3 on prostitution charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people suspected of engaging in prostitution were arrested last week by Fall River police.

On Jan. 16 around 10:30 a.m., police said Detective James Elumba was patrolling the area of Quequechan and Pleasant Streets when he saw a woman on the corner staring at him as he passed by.

According to police, Elumba believed she may have been engaging in prostitution, so he pulled over approximately 40 feet away. Elumba said that while he was sitting in his car, the woman came over and offered to give him oral sex for money.

Elumba told her that he needed to get money and would be back, police said. After driving away, Elumba notified another detective to meet him and they returned to arrest the woman, identified as Jessica Doherty.

Doherty, 32, was taken into custody on one count of sexual conduct for a fee, along with a charge of possession of a Class E substance after police found 26 Atomoxetine pills on her person with no valid prescription.

A similar scenario occurred the following afternoon. Elumba said he was was patrolling the area of Durfee Street when he saw a woman walking along the sidewalk, who smiled and waved at him as he passed by.

Recognizing the woman from past prostitution encounters, Elumba pulled his car over about 30 feet away, according to police.

The woman walked up to Elumba’s car window uninvited and began talking to him, offering him oral sex for money, police said. Elumba told her that he had no money and drove off to alert another detective to meet him at the scene. When the detectives returned, they saw the woman enter the passenger side of another car and a man enter the driver’s side.

The detectives recognized the man, as he had previously been charged with paying for sexual conduct. Police said they followed the car until it pulled over on Locust Street. The detectives said they saw the man enter the rear passenger side.

When the detectives approached the vehicle, they announced their presence and the man and woman exited the vehicle. When questioned, the man admitted to giving the woman money for oral sex but the woman denied those claims. Police said they found hypodermic needles, two sublingual Suboxone films and one Buprenorphine/Nalaxone pill, as well as $20 cash.

The man, David Turcotte, 53, was arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee. The woman, Rachel Zani, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual conduct for a fee and two counts of possession of a Class B substance.