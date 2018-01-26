In the Kitchen: Marseille Bouillabaisse

Chef Tim Kelly of Chapel Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Marseille Bouillabaisse.

Ingredients:

For the broth base:

2 leeks* (diced and washed) tip/technique

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

6ozs. White wine

2 tablespoons pernod (anisette or another liquorice liqueur may be substituted)

2 lg cans chopped tomatoes

16ozs clam juice

24 ozs water

Small pinch of saffron (15 threads)

I orange

1/4 teaspoon cracked fennel seed

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh thyme

3 sprigs parsley

3 black peppercorns

*wash the leeks in a deep bucket of warm water then let them float and the sand will sink to the bottom. Scoop them out into a strainer as opposed to dumping them . The warm water gets the sand out better than cold water. Scooping keeps the sand at the bottom of the bucket.*

Suggested seafood:

2 small lobsters

16 littleneck clams

16 mussels

1 pound of codfish cut into 4oz pieces

16 large sea scallops

1 pound squid (cleaned and cut into rings)

For the rouille condiment:

1 lg Yukon gold potato (peeled, diced and boiled)

4 cloves garlic

2 egg yolks

1/4 cup bouillabaisse broth

Small pinch of saffron

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1/2 cup Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Needed equipment/stuff:

Lg heavy 2 gallon pot with a cover

2 quart sauce pan

Food processor

Small coffee filter

Butcher twine

For the broth base:

Make this 1-5 day prior to serving.

In the heavy bottom pot place the olive oil, chopped garlic and leaks,,,cover and sweat* over low heat until the leeks are nice and soft.

Meanwhile, make a sache** with the coffee filter, bay leaves, thyme, black peppercorns, parsley and two strips of the orange peel and set it aside.

Add the white wine,,simmer about 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, clam juice, water, saffron, pernod, cracked fennel seed and the sache.

Bring to a boil then simmer one hour. Cool

*a technique whereas the ingredients are cooked covered over low heat as to not allow them to brown but to bring out the maximum amount of sweetness.

** a sache is used as a means of infusing flavor into a dish ….think tea…I use the coffe filter in place of the more traditional cheesecloth or leek skin as most folks have a coffee filter around and most folks have some string around. You can use a large tea ball as well.

For the rouille condiment:

Make this 1-5 day prior to serving.

Peel and dice the potato. Place the potato and garlic cloves into the small saucepan with a small pinch of salt, cover with water, boil until the potato and garlic are soft, drain and place in the bowl of the food processor. Add the Boulliabaisse broth, saffron, a tiny pinch of cayenne and start processing. Drop the two egg yolks into the mix and continue processing until very smooth. Drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. reserve

To finish: About 15 minutes

Remove the sache from the bouillabaisse base then bring the base to a boil. Add the littleneck clams and the lobsters*, cook about five minutes, add the codfish and mussels, cook about four minutes, add the scallops, cook about 3 minutes add the calamari, cook about 3 minutes. DONE Serve right in the pot family style or arrange the seafood in bowls and ladle the broth over. Serve with the rouille and a good crusty bread. Boulabaisse is traditionally served with crusty bread an rouille. What you want to do is spread the rouille on the bread and use it to sop up the broth….Hmmmmm Gooood

*the lobsters can be cooked ahead of time cleaned and taken out of the shell if you prefer. It does make them easier to eat. Also: the lobster cooking liquid can be used in place of the water