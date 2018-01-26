In the Kitchen: Marseille Bouillabaisse

Chef Tim Kelly of Chapel Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Marseille Bouillabaisse.
Ingredients:
For the broth base:
- 2 leeks* (diced and washed) tip/technique
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 6ozs. White wine
- 2 tablespoons pernod (anisette or another liquorice liqueur may be substituted)
- 2 lg cans chopped tomatoes
- 16ozs clam juice
- 24 ozs water
- Small pinch of saffron (15 threads)
- I orange
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked fennel seed
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 3 sprigs parsley
- 3 black peppercorns
*wash the leeks in a deep bucket of warm water then let them float and the sand will sink to the bottom. Scoop them out into a strainer as opposed to dumping them . The warm water gets the sand out better than cold water. Scooping keeps the sand at the bottom of the bucket.*
Suggested seafood:
- 2 small lobsters
- 16 littleneck clams
- 16 mussels
- 1 pound of codfish cut into 4oz pieces
- 16 large sea scallops
- 1 pound squid (cleaned and cut into rings)
For the rouille condiment:
- 1 lg Yukon gold potato (peeled, diced and boiled)
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/4 cup bouillabaisse broth
- Small pinch of saffron
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Needed equipment/stuff:
- Lg heavy 2 gallon pot with a cover
- 2 quart sauce pan
- Food processor
- Small coffee filter
- Butcher twine
For the broth base:
Make this 1-5 day prior to serving.
- In the heavy bottom pot place the olive oil, chopped garlic and leaks,,,cover and sweat* over low heat until the leeks are nice and soft.
- Meanwhile, make a sache** with the coffee filter, bay leaves, thyme, black peppercorns, parsley and two strips of the orange peel and set it aside.
- Add the white wine,,simmer about 5 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, clam juice, water, saffron, pernod, cracked fennel seed and the sache.
- Bring to a boil then simmer one hour. Cool
*a technique whereas the ingredients are cooked covered over low heat as to not allow them to brown but to bring out the maximum amount of sweetness.
** a sache is used as a means of infusing flavor into a dish ….think tea…I use the coffe filter in place of the more traditional cheesecloth or leek skin as most folks have a coffee filter around and most folks have some string around. You can use a large tea ball as well.
For the rouille condiment:
Make this 1-5 day prior to serving.
- Peel and dice the potato.
- Place the potato and garlic cloves into the small saucepan with a small pinch of salt, cover with water, boil until the potato and garlic are soft, drain and place in the bowl of the food processor.
- Add the Boulliabaisse broth, saffron, a tiny pinch of cayenne and start processing.
- Drop the two egg yolks into the mix and continue processing until very smooth.
- Drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. reserve
To finish: About 15 minutes
- Remove the sache from the bouillabaisse base then bring the base to a boil.
- Add the littleneck clams and the lobsters*, cook about five minutes, add the codfish and mussels, cook about four minutes, add the scallops, cook about 3 minutes add the calamari, cook about 3 minutes. DONE
- Serve right in the pot family style or arrange the seafood in bowls and ladle the broth over.
- Serve with the rouille and a good crusty bread.
- Boulabaisse is traditionally served with crusty bread an rouille. What you want to do is spread the rouille on the bread and use it to sop up the broth….Hmmmmm Gooood
*the lobsters can be cooked ahead of time cleaned and taken out of the shell if you prefer. It does make them easier to eat. Also: the lobster cooking liquid can be used in place of the water