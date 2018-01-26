Local sculptor crafts Belichick door knocker

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI)– Do you think you’ve found creative ways to celebrate the Patriots as they head off to fight for their 6th Super Bowl crown? One Westerly man has transformed an iconic image of Head Coach Bill Belichick into a piece of home decor.

Rhode Island-based sculptor Palmer Murphy is responsible for making the unique door knocker. It depicts Belichick in his hoodie and Bose headset.

Our Boston affiliate caught up with Murphy to find out more about his inspiration. Murphy said it was Belichick and also Scrooge that got his creative juices flowing.

“I was watching the movie The Christmas Carol and they had that famous door knocker,” Murphy said. “Then I was watching the Patriots and Bill Belichick has the Bose microphone and he flipped it down and I thought, hey, that could be a door knocker!”

According to the Boston Herald, Murphy has sent one of his door knockers to Gillette Stadium but has not heard back from anyone yet.

Murphy said he is considering putting a prototype on Ebay.com to “see what happens.”

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)