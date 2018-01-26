New Bedford man pleads guilty in Rehoboth burglaries

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced this week to five to seven years at Massachusetts state prison facilities for breaking into and stealing items from two Rehoboth homes last summer, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Nathaniel Gibbs, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony and two counts of larceny from a building.

On June 7, Rehoboth police detectives were called to a home on Bay State Road because a suspicious vehicle, a green Toyota Venza crossover SUV, was in the driveway. Police said a tipster had seen the vehicle in other driveways in the neighborhood as well.

At the Bay State Road home, officers said someone had broken in, prying open a rear sliding door and leaving several dresser drawers open.

Officers followed the vehicle to Route 118, then Moulton Street and then back to Bay State Road, where the vehicle eventually stopped. Police found a large flat screen television in the storage area of the vehicle and a pillowcase of items on the back seat.

Police said he broke into another home on Moulton Street, with the suspect kicking in the front door.

Inside the pillowcase, police said they found an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer, a jewelry box and an ashtray. Besides the flat screen television in the trunk, officers also found a poker kit, a safe, jewelry, headphones and a New England Patriots pillowcase. All the items police seized had been stolen from the two homes.