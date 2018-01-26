New City Council education committee under pressure to vet Mayor Elorza’s school board picks

Related Coverage Providence City Council creating school department oversight committee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Members of the Providence City Council Special Committee on School Department Oversight were told Thursday the Elorza administration is hoping for them to quickly approve several of the mayor’s pending school board appointees before next Thursday’s council meeting.

But timing isn’t on the new committee’s side.

The committee is set to vet the mayor’s four nominees to the nine-member board at a meeting scheduled for 6:30 Monday evening, but scheduling conflicts for several councilors means the meeting needs to end by 7:15, according to Chairman Sam Zurier. Because the council can’t vote on the nominees until they clear the committee process, the committee has 45 minutes to approve as many candidates as possible, Zurier said.

Why is there such a need to move the school board nominees to the full council for Thursday’s meeting? Because three sitting members of the board turn into pumpkins Wednesday night. The three-year terms for Mark Santow, Diagneris Garcia and Muyideen A. Ibiyemi all expire Jan. 31. Even though the mayor has reappointed all of them, they can’t sit at any board meetings until they are confirmed for new terms by the full council after Jan. 31.

Santow, Garcia, Ibiyemi and new appointee Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor are all scheduled to appear before the oversight committee Monday. All of the candidates have already been vetted by the mayor’s school board nominating committee, but the council typically likes to question nominees as well. This is the first time the Oversight Committee is set to discuss school board selections. In the past, the approval process has been handled by the council Finance Committee.

Zurier said he’s hopeful the committee will be able to vet two or three of the candidates at Monday’s meeting.

In other Oversight Committee news: as expected, Zurier was voted chairman of the committee Thursday night. But the race for vice chair played out differently.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune was widely expected to be named vice chair, so much so that her name was listed second when Council President David Salvatore made his five appointees to the committee last week. (Committees elect their own chairs, but council rules dictate that the first meeting of any committee is chaired and vice-chaired by the council president’s first two appointees.)

After Zurier was elected chairman, he promptly nominated LaFortune to be vice chairperson. But Councilman Wilbur Jennings nominated his closest ally, Councilman Nick Narducci, to be vice chair. That left the committee deadlocked at two apiece. The fifth member of the committee, Councilman Bryan Principe, abstained from voting for either LaFortune or Narducci. So no vice chair has been elected.

Although the vice chairmanship of a committee has only minor significance, the surprise turn of events sent councilors and new chief of staff Emily Martineau scrambling in City Hall. LaFortune was President Salvatore’s pick to be vice chair, and Narducci and Jennings were on the team that backed Salvatore for president before Christmas. It’s now unclear when a vice chair will be elected.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan