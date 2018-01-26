Pinpoint Traffic Blog: New Traffic Pattern Will Affect South County Commuters

New Traffic Pattern Will Affect South County Commuters

Officials in South County are hoping a new traffic pattern will make for a safer commute.

A new roundabout is being planned in Richmond, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The roundabout will be located at the intersection of Route 138 and Route 112 – right near Town Hall.

This is a rendering of the project which is scheduled for 2020.

Town officials are asking the DOT to make improvements to the area due to difficulty hopping off or on Route 138, right near the Richmond Elementary School.

DOT officials say the roundabout will make for safer driving conditions in the area.

The 2.1 million dollar project should wrap up in 2021.

