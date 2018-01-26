Police chiefs association cold to state rep’s plan to get rid of front license plates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The head of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association is not a fan of state Rep. Robert Nardolillo’s call to remove front license plates on cars.

Central Falls Police Col. James Mendonca – who was elected president of the association on Saturday – said the proposal would make it harder for police to solve crimes.

“There is little doubt that law enforcement across the state would want to identify a vehicle coming or going,” Mendonca said. “Witnesses – even [security] cameras – may not have the ability to see license plates in the back.”

Mendonca said cars are often solely identified with front plates, which would leave a lot of crimes unsolved – like tracking stolen motor vehicles – if Nardolillo’s plan went through.

The Republican state lawmaker from Coventry, who is also running for U.S. Senate, said Friday he plans introduce legislation to “eliminate the requirement for a front license plate on vehicles registered in Rhode Island.”

Nardolillo said the state could save up to $2 million by not issuing front plates, and would use the money for “scholastic investments.”

“This is not just about reducing the cost to own a car in our state,” Nardolillo said in a statement. “This is about spending our money wisely and investing in our future.”

Mendonca said the chiefs association would most likely testify against the measure if it gets to a hearing.

