Police investigating 2 more Providence shooting incidents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating another pair of shootings in what has already been a violent week in the capitol city.

The first happened on Havana Street just after 10:30 p.m., when police say a vehicle was found unoccupied with seven bullet holes in it.

Police searched the area but found no victims.

The owner of the car has not come forward.

The second shooting happened early Friday morning on Allens Avenue. Police believe it was a drive-by shooting outside the “Wonderland” gentleman’s club,

Investigators say the suspect in that shooting was involved in an incident inside the club, and had left the building before returning.

One round was fired into the building, which went through the door. At least five other shots were fired, some of which ricocheted off the building and landed on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made in connection with either incident at this time.