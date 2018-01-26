Police searching for missing Pawtucket man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are seeking the public’s help as they work to track down a man reported missing Friday.

Kenneth Kelly, 61, failed to return home Thursday to an assisted living facility on Armistice Boulevard, according to police.

Kelly is described as a white male with white hair and blue eyes, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown or dark gray jacket, sweat pants, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Police said Kelly is known to frequent Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Trevor Lefebvre at (401) 727-9100 ext. 700 or tlefebvre@pawtucketpolice.com.