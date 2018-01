In today’s Rhody Roundup, our panel weighted in on some of the hot topics of the week. From picture flubs to TV show reboots and celebrity comebacks, we covered it all and had some fun in the process.

Our guests included: local comedian/author, Doreen Collins, Kristen Adamo from Go Providence, and StyleWeek Northeast’s Rosanna Ortiz.

What do you think of their opinions? Watch and share yours!