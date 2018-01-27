42nd Annual Meeting Street Telethon kicks off

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and FOX Providence once again proudly joined with sponsors Cardi’s Furniture and others to host the 42nd annual Meeting Street Telethon tonight. The special evening of fun and fundraising is presented live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com from 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. from Meeting Street School in Providence.
WATCH LIVE: 42nd Annual Meeting Street Telethon live streaming, complete coverage & info on WPRI.com »
The four-hour show will include an inside look at what goes on at Meeting Street, special segments featuring children in Meeting Street’s programs and live interviews with Meeting Street families. WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.
- For more info on the telethon, visit: http://www.meetingstreet.org/
- For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
SUPPORT MEETING STREET: CALL: 888-289-1299 | DONATE ONLINE » | ONLINE AUCTION »
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA: #MeetStreetTele18
PHOTOS from tonight’s special event at Meeting Street School (Click here if on the mobile app):
Meeting Street Telethon 2018
Meeting Street Telethon 2018 x
