Board of Licenses orders emergency closure of gentleman’s club after shots fired incident

Related Coverage Police investigating 2 more Providence shooting incidents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to Providence police, the Board of Licenses has ordered and emergency closure of “Wonderland” gentleman’s club, after shots were fired outside of the business early Friday morning.

“Wonderland” will remained closed until a hearing early next week.

Investigators say the suspect in that shooting was involved in an incident inside the club, and had left the building before returning.

One round was fired into the building, which went through the door. At least five other shots were fired, some of which ricocheted off the building and landed on the sidewalk.

Police are still investigating the incident.