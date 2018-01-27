Body found in Fall River parking lot

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after a body was discovered in the parking lot of the former Sam’s Club store at the corner of Jefferson Street and Brayton Avenue.

A large crime scene was cordoned off Saturday afternoon as detectives scoured the area near the Quequechan River.

Police would not reveal details on the investigation, but said they’re not ruling anything out yet.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest developments on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.