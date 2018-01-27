Fire investigators return to Coventry home after deadly fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators returned to the scene of a deadly house fire in Coventry that claimed the lives of a father and his young son.

Members of the fire department, State Fire Marshal’s office and State Police could be seen working inside the charred home on Colonial Road Saturday.

The flames broke out around 6:40 p.m. Friday night.

According to Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown, crews found the father and son inside within 15 minutes.

A thirteen year old boy was able to escape with his two year old sister.

“The 13 year old is a real hero here, he grabbed his sister and got out of the house,” said Brown.

The heaviest visible damage is in the front of the house, but around back, windows show more effects of the fire.

Neighbor E.J. Robinson said his wife alerted him to what was going on, “I looked out of the window and the whole front of the house was in flames.”

Brown said currently indicates that the fire is not suspicious in nature. The investigation is ongoing.