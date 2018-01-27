Photos: 42nd Annual Meeting Street Telethon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and FOX Providence once again proudly joined with sponsors Cardi’s Furniture and others to host the 42nd annual Meeting Street Telethon tonight. The special evening of fun and fundraising is presented live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. from Meeting Street School in Providence. Here are images from this special night.
Meeting Street Telethon 2018
Meeting Street Telethon 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Nov. 26, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Dec. 3, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Dec. 11, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Steelers: Dec. 17, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Dec. 24, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Jets: Dec. 31, 2017
-
New Fitness Gear for the New Year
-
Winter Running Gear
-
Christmas Day Apps
-
Christmas Day Apps
WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.
- For more info on the telethon, visit: http://www.meetingstreet.org/
- For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
SUPPORT MEETING STREET: CALL: 888-289-1299 | DONATE ONLINE » | ONLINE AUCTION »
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA: #MeetStreetTele18