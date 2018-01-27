Providence crews battle late night house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Providence were called out on Friday night to battle a third floor house fire.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m. for a fire at 10 Parade Street. When they arrived, there were flames coming from the top floor.

While putting out the flames, they were informed of live ammunition on the second floor of the home. They were able to knock the fire down within a half hour.

The fire was contained to the top floor, which had extensive damage. There was also water damage to the first and second floors.

Firefighters were on scene until about midnight. Three adults who lived in the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries to either the residents or firefighters.