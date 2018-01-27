State Police investigating double fatal accident in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed two people in Warwick early Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of the Route 4 and I-95 merger, near the East Greenwich line.

Investigators say the car went of the road way, striking a tree.

Two passengers were killed in the accident. The driver and another passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of those invovled have not been released and the accident remains under investigation.