Cardiologist: Heart disease affecting more women than ever

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many people think heart disease mostly affects men. But according to the Centers for Disease Control, that assumption could be deadly. Heart disease is actually the leading cause of death for women in the United States. In fact, it kills just as many women each year as it does men.

The director of the Women’s Cardiac Center at Miriam Hospital tells Eyewitness News that more women than ever are presenting with heart disease. Now, she hopes more people than ever are paying attention.

Robin Rose, of Rehoboth, has been paying attention to heart disease for years. At just 50 years old, Robin suffered her first heart attack.

“I’m a really high-energy person and I couldn’t do anything,” she said. “I just felt really lethargic for a couple days before I could figure out what was going on.”

Little did she suspect, those symptoms were foreshadowing a heart attack.

“I didn’t actually have the heart attack until I was in the cardiac unit in the hospital that night,” said Rose. “So I’m glad I was there.”

Rose says she experienced intense pressure and pain. The doctors did an angioplasty and put a stent in her heart. But 13 years later, a case of déjà vu.

“I was actually in the pool swimming,” Rose recalled, “and all of a sudden it felt like my bicep was being super squeezed. I felt some chest pressure and decided it was time to get out of the pool and get some help.”

By the time she got to the emergency room at Miriam Hospital, the now 63-year-old was showing significant signs of distress. That was heart attack number two.

“My dad passed away at 57 from a heart attack, and my brother at 62,” Rose added.

That family history led her to a heightened awareness of heart disease. That’s something Dr. Katharine French, a cardiologist at the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute, says all women should have.

“In fact, one in three women will either die of a heart attack or a stroke,” French said.

It wasn’t until the last 15 or 20 years that heart disease was thoroughly studied in women, according to French. She says the symptoms for women can be more subtle than those for men. They may include shortness of breath, fatigue and sometimes chest pain – but not always.

French said women typically present with symptoms “after menopause, so probably in their 60’s. But certainly we can see women younger, particularly as risk factors such as obesity and diabetes have increased. And we’re seeing women present earlier and earlier with vascular disease.”

When it comes to vascular disease, French says primary prevention is of the utmost importance. And that starts with exercise and diet.

After Rose’s first heart attack, she went vegetarian. After the second, she went vegan. Now, she just wants to get back to being herself.

“Last winter and spring I got very serious about exercise and diet,” Rose said. “I lost 10 pounds, focused on the treadmill and the step machine, and went for a bunch of small hikes.”

And in August, with a group of nine friends, she hiked to the top of Mt. Lafayette. When asked what she felt at the peak, Rose said she was “Overwhelmed with gratitude.”