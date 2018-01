DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have taken in to custody a fugitive from justice early Sunday morning.

Police arrested 22-year-old Lamondaryl Payne of Lyndon Street, New Bedford.

Investigators say he had a warrant out of Fulton County, Georgia, for 2nd degree cruelty to children.

A Dartmouth police officer encountered Payne outside of the King’s Inn, where he was then arrested.

No other information about the incident is being released at this time.