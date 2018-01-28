Eagles set to arrive in Minneapolis Sunday ahead of the Patriots as city embraces Super Bowl fever

Minneapolis, MN (WPRI) – The Philadelphia Eagles will be the first team to arrive in Minneapolis on Sunday as Super Bowl fever continues to ramp up. The Patriots will fly to Minneapolis on Monday after a send off in Foxboro. Its marks the third straight Super Bowl that the Patriots have been the second team to arrive.

Both the Patriots and Eagles will partake in media night on Monday followed by practice and media session on Tuesday through Thursday.

