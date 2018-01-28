Local organization says they were targeted by vandals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An organization on Atwells Avenue is cleaning up after they were hit by vandals late last week. They believe they were specifically targeted.

“I was sad, I was sad, I wasn’t angry, but I was sad.”

Mother of Life director Gail Faraj-Musleh was in Washington D.C. when she got the call that her facility had been vandalized.

“They clamped the handle of the hose, in the on position with a little triangular piece that clicks it on so it stayed full force and they shoved it into the ground towards the foundation,” she said.

Water flooded the building and left a thick layer of ice surrounding the ground outside.

The center had just finished renovating their basement at a cost of $20,000. It is now destroyed.

“We had put in so much work, we were here so many late nights,” adds Beata Fayankova of Providence. “Everybody who contributes to the center knows how far we’ve come to contribute to this project and it had only been a week after we finished so it was extremely devastating,”

Providence police told Faraj-Musleh the damage was done intentionally. She thinks the timing of the incident is why they were targeted.

The March for Life, an anti-abortion rally, was on Friday. The vandalism happened Thursday night.

“We don’t believe that that’s a coincidence,” says Tyler Rowley, president of Servants of Christ for Life. “It’s circumstantial proof but I think most people would agree that this was targeted by people who oppose crisis pregnancy centers.”

Rowley is president of the center’s parent company. He says they plan to beef up security so something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re getting security cameras, a video monitor inside so we can see who’s at the door. I hope it’s just gonna make us stronger. We’re going to continue, we will never close our doors because of something like that.”

Police have no arrests in this case.