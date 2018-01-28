Massachusetts law banning “bump stocks” takes effect this week

In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The National Rifle Association announced its support Ton Oct. 5 for regulating the devices that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons and that were apparently used in the Las Vegas massacre to lethal effect. It was a surprising shift for the leading gun industry group, which in recent years has resolutely opposed any gun regulations. Immediately afterward the White House, too, said it was open to such a change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts law banning devices designed to make semi-automatic rifles mimic the firing action of fully automatic weapons goes into effect this week.

Massachusetts State Police says starting Thursday, people will be prohibited from possessing bump stocks under all circumstances. The law passed in November also bans the possession of trigger cranks.

Massachusetts was the first state to ban bump stocks, citing the October mass shooting in Las Vegas in which the shooter used the device to kill 58 people and injured hundreds more.

State Police says first part of the law, which the outlawed the sale or transfer of ownership of the devices, went into effect when the law was signed.

Authorities say owners of bump stock or trigger cranks are should surrender them to police by Thursday.