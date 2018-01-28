Minneapolis already abuzz with big game excitement

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WPRI) — In just one week you’ll be watching the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 52nd Super Bowl.

In Minneapolis the city is already buzzing as fans flock to downtown in their warm weather gear.

Local residents we spoke with said they’re proud to display what Minnesota has to offer.

“This is the biggest buzz we’ve experienced,” said Isaac Kapser.

Anywhere you walk downtown, fans are flocking. The excitement stretches from Super Bowl Live, the NFL Experience and the new U.S. Bank Stadium.

When asked what it’s like to see the city bustling ahead of the big game fans shared a similar sentiment.

“Pretty good, once and a lifetime experience,” said Fred Lushine.

“We are just proud of it and embrace it,” said Kapser.

And still a week away, mostly Minnesotans are around the city, but in the coming days we’ll see plenty of New Englanders and people from Philadelphia hoping to cheer on their team to a win.