Patriots big game sendoff Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have been focused on practicing hard on the field in Foxboro, but on Monday they’ll board a plane at T.F. Green Airport and fly to Minnesota.

That’s where the team plans to finish the job and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and bring home their sixth Lombardi trophy.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” said

Those fans are invited for a free Super Send-off Rally Monday at 9 a.m. at NRG Plaza outside the Hall at Patriot Place.

“Just their energy. All the fans coming here and not caring about the weather or anything, but just trying to cheer us on. And send us off the right way so hopefully that starts the good things that can happen.,” said

The ninety minute rally includes pep talks from owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the other four team captains, as well as AFC Championship hero Danny Amendola.

“We love all the support. We appreciate all the fans,” said Amendola.

The team will then board the busses for T.F. Green Airport.

Eyewitness News will be there every step of the way as the Patriots take off on their special private jet for Minneapolis.