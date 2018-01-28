Raynham police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WPRI) — Raynham police have arrested the suspect in a stabbing investigation in Avon, Massachusetts.

Officers arrested 51 year old John Davenport of Quincy on Friday.

Raynham police said they had been advised to be on the lookout for a white Ford F150 truck with an attached camper.

According to police, the camper was spotted in the parking lot of the Walmart on Paramount Drive just after one o’clock.

Officers surrounded the camper, which Davenport exited a short time later and was placed under arrest.

He has been transported to the custody of the Avon Police Department.

Davenport is charged with attempted murder by knife for the stabbing of a woman earlier in the week.