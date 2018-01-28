Westerly man charged with murder in fatal stabbing

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing in Westerly Saturday night.

50 year old Nelson Dearce is being held without bail at the ACI following his arrest, according to police.

Police tell Eyewitness News, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds inside Dearce’s home on Bowling Lane around 11 p.m. Saturday. The victim was transported to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dearce was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries. He was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace at police headquarters Sunday afternoon, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in District Court tomorrow.

No further information has been released.

