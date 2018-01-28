Yianni Kourakis sets the stage for Super Bowl week from the Mall of America

Minneapolis, MN (WPRI) – The Mall of America will be the hub for much of the Super Bowl excitement this week in Minneapolis. Home to the media center, radio row and the Patriots and Eagles media sessions- fans are flocking to the site with Super Bowl fever.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

After The Game – New England Nation – Post-Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)