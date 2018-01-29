Police have warrant for alleged Providence Place mall shooter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have obtained an arrest warrant for the teenager they say shot another man in the garage at the Providence Place mall earlier this month.

At an afternoon press conference, Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements said detectives are searching for 18-year-old Sandy Reyes in connection with the shooting. Police allege Reyes shot 19-year-old Leonard Liriano in the leg on Jan. 15.

Police have also charged 19-year-old Alkhail Sirleaf with conspiracy in connection with the mall shooting. Police said he is already facing separate gun charges.

A 17-year-old juvenile from Pawtucket was arrested the day after the shooting on a charge of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon.

In the meantime, Brandy Diaz, 18, was arrested on first-degree robbery and conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 24 robbery and shooting that took place in the area of Sayles and Harriet Streets. Police said the victim, 19-year-old Brian Mejia Vasquez of Providence, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing, according to police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we gather more information.