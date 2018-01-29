3 charged in connection with New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people have been arrested and charged in an attack that left a Wareham woman dead and her dog suffering from stab wounds, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Monday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and New Bedford police detectives took Robert Viveiros, Kenneth Roark and Olivia Alves into custody Monday in connection with the death of 34-year-old Chantel Bruno.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, Bruno was found bleeding and screaming outside 387 Ashley Blvd. in New Bedford, police said. She was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died around 2:30 a.m.

Bruno’s dog Lolita survived the stabbing and is now recovering after receiving stitches. Bruno’s dying wish was for Lolita to be taken care of, according to her family, so the Coalition for Animals of Greater New Bedford is raising money to cover the cost of the dog’s medical expenses, which has already exceeded $1,000.

Viveiros, 47, of 387 Ashley Blvd., was charged with murder, armed home invasion, animal cruelty, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

Roark, 45, of 66 Birchwood Drive, was charged with murder, armed home invasion, animal cruelty and conspiracy.

Alves, 29, of 387 Ashley Blvd., was charged with obstruction of justice.

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. The DA’s office said no further details could be released until they appear in court.