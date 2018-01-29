Abused California sibling went to college, didn’t seek help

By AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Published:
Detective walks next to a home Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, where police arrested a couple on Sunday accused of holding 13 children captive, in Perris, Calif. Authorities said an emaciated teenager led deputies to the California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The oldest boy among 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

Louise Turpin regularly drove her oldest son to classes at a campus of Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside County and waited outside the classroom for him.

The college said he was on the president’s honor roll twice.

Gale Kelley, a trainer for the International Association of Trauma Professionals, said his reluctance to discuss conditions at home was understandable.

She said the conditions were normal for the family and the siblings may not have realized they were being abused.

None of the children have been identified. Their parents have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.